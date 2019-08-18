Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 712,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $16,572,079.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,096.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,995,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,348,255.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,022.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,103,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,929. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

