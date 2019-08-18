Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 97,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 4,100,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

