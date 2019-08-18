Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,303 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.88. 1,242,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,072. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

