Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 245 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.23.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,130,425 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock traded up $13.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.96. 128,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $423.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.