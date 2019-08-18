Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 34,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 55,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,160,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $610,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 202,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,283 shares of company stock worth $160,819,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.70. 12,654,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $520.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

