Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 38,078 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $200.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.41 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

