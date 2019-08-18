Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

