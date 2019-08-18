Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 780,117 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 33,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 22,701,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

