Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of TechTarget worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 306,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,286,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,090. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,269. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $633.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

