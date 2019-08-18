Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,546 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 30,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,468. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

