Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 60%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) rose 60% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 356,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

