Westpac Banking Corp Buys 11,870 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Textron by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 68,135 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Textron stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,767. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

