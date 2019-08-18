Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 199,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

