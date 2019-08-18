Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 789,128 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,697,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,592,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

