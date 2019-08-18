Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

