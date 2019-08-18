Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,800. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 5,098,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,062. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $251.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $238.00 to $191.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.