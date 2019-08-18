Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,688,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $107.99. 1,530,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

