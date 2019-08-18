WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $197,843.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, FreiExchange and EXX. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $197,843.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014607 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

