Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $26.39.

