Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $90,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.41. 9,915,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

