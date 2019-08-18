Wild Beast Block Hits Market Capitalization of $6,896.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $6,896.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00731375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015241 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

