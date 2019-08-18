Winco Price Tops $0.0015 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Winco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market cap of $700,185.00 and approximately $12,579.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Winco has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Winco

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

