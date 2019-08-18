Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $37,487.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01320436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.