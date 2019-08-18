Worldcore Price Tops $0.0006 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $111,716.00 and approximately $3,863.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00265870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.01315643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00095721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore launched on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

