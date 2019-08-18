XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Trading 5% Higher

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.15, approximately 112,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 166,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $318.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth $682,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

