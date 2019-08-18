XEL (XEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $883.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $883.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025977 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003597 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

