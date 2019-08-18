XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 8.7% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including and YoBit., Coinexchange.io and Waves DEX. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $2,612.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00265870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.01315643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00095721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and YoBit., Coinexchange.io and Waves DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.