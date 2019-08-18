York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YORW. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised York Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.20. York Water has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of York Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

