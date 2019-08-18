Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Knoll by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Knoll by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Knoll by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Knoll by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Knoll news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $58,420.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $523,045 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knoll stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 165,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

