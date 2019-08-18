Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $2.05 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,558,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

