Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $647,000 Holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $22,780,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 185.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Petmed Express stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 852,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,826. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. Petmed Express Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

