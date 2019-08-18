Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $980,000 in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Meredith by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.99.

Shares of MDP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

