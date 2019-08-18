Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $587,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

