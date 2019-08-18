Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 583,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.