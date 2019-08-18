Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.76. The stock had a trading volume of 681,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,995. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.36. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

