Zacks: Analysts Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $90.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $93.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $364.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $365.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.11 million, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $359.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amerisafe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000.

AMSF traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.