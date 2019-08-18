Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. 1,194,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,088. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

