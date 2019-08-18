Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.09. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. 922,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,537. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 69,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

