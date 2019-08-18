Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.43. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,282 shares of company stock worth $49,686,745. 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,829,000 after purchasing an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 1,362,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,521. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $141.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.