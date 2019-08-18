Zacks: Analysts Expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $926.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to post sales of $926.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $886.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.80 million. WABCO posted sales of $914.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WABCO.

Several research firms recently commented on WBC. Wolfe Research lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WABCO by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 114,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WABCO by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in WABCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in WABCO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. WABCO has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

