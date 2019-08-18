Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings of $5.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42. Broadcom reported earnings of $4.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $22.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $24.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $204.68 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 773.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 104.8% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

