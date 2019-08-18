Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Inogen posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Inogen had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

INGN traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 519,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,258. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $287.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.