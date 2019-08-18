Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Sogou and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $3,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sogou stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 546,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Sogou has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

