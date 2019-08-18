Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.65. Visteon posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

VC stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,791. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $120.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

