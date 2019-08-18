Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $83.55.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.