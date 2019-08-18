Zcoin Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00063514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Indodax, CryptoBridge and Huobi. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,135.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.01816249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.94 or 0.03012383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00710273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00808870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00499960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00133046 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,618 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TDAX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Koinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Binance, CryptoBridge, Huobi, CoinExchange, Indodax, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

