Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $225.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ZBRA traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $203.50. 344,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.55 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,154 shares of company stock worth $13,170,221 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,491,000 after acquiring an additional 829,462 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 570,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after buying an additional 279,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

