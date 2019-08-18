Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $40.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Z traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. 2,950,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $20,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $79,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,779 shares of company stock worth $10,220,533. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 221.0% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,869,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $34,601,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

