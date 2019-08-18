Zoomba (ZBA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Zoomba has a market cap of $49,392.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00560116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,132,751 coins and its circulating supply is 19,762,059 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

