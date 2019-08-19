-$0.05 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 323,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,373 in the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

